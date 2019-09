3 Ways To Make Sure Your Relationship Will Last

Investments represent the things you’d lose if your relationship were to end; they are the stabilising factors that keep things afloat during the rough patches. They may be tangible items (such as a house you and your spouse purchased together) or intangible ones (such as the work and effort you put into your relationship over the years). Investments can be from the past (such as all of the memories you have with your partner), or they may relate to the future (the vacation you planned together for next summer). Social networks are another sort of investment; if you were to break up with your partner, who would “get to keep” the friends you both have in common? In short, investments are the things that you value in your relationship that would be lost if you broke up. And, they make it harder for you to part ways with that person.