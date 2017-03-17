3 Ways To Make Sure Your Relationship Will Last

The second piece contributing to your satisfaction is the outcome you expect to receive in your relationship. Do you have really high expectations? If so, your outcomes need to be similarly high in order for you to be satisfied. However, if your expectations are low, it won't take much to make you happy. For example, imagine that Sam and Alex are in a relationship and give each other one back rub per month. Sam has pretty low expectations, only expects to get a back rub once per year, and thus is very satisfied with the current relationship, which wildly exceeds those expectations. Alex, on the other hand, expects to get a back rub once per week, and therefore finds the once-per-month back rub — and the relationship — disappointing. (Of course, basing one’s relationship expectations on frequency of back rubs is overly simplistic, but substitute whatever outcomes you value in your relationship, and it works just the same.)