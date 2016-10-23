The obsession with all things Scandinavian shows no sign of waning. Whether it’s their minimalist interiors, enviable work-life balance or superior taste in baked goods, we all want a bit more Scandi in our lives. Hygge is the word du jour this winter and as well as lighting candles and eating cake, the colder months provide an ideal time to pay more attention to your beauty routine. It’s hardly surprising then that our Nordic neighbours have got it covered when it comes to beauty products. With a focus on simple formulas, natural ingredients and a holistic approach, Scandi brands are well worth investing in. Not only do they do good, the seriously covetable packaging means they look good too.
