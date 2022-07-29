Summer’s Freshest Nail Looks Are Inspired By Nature

Summer and a fresh manicure go hand in hand. There’s palpable excitement as collectively we start thinking about the promise of summer: hands lacing around ice cream cones, toes dipping into salty water and long stretches of unbroken sunshine (at least that’s what we tell ourselves). Inevitably, as sandal season peaks we descend on our nearest salon, which can make getting an appointment a logistical nightmare. Fortunately, Sally Hansen has created a new range of plant-based, salon-quality polishes that deliver nail technician-worthy results. The brush is formulated to glide evenly across your nails, so you can forget about keeping the cotton buds and acetone close to hand – and spend more time focusing on summer’s most pressing matters, like where to holiday.
With a spectrum of shades – 51 to be precise – Sally Hansen’s 100% vegan Good.Kind.Pure range has every summer trend covered, whether you’re a minimalist (hello, Light Lychee and Mother Earth) or a maximalist (here’s looking at you, Fruity Papaya). The entire range is plant-based and infused with sustainable bamboo to strengthen nails and nourishing marine algae – ideal if your feet have spent the past six months stuffed into trainers. And while most things in life are best in moderation, the more you polish, the stronger and healthier your nails will become.
Juicy Fruits
If you’re looking to recreate that salon feeling at home, nail artist Jen Wood – who worked with Refinery29 on our nature-inspired looks – recommends taking your time and setting yourself up for a proper pamper. "Put on your favourite playlist and have fun with it. For a great manicure, I’d advise carefully pushing back and trimming your cuticles, then using a base coat to ensure the longevity a salon service provides," she says. For weak or brittle nails, there’s the Good.Kind.Pure Nail Hardener, which nourishes and helps to strengthen damaged nails, keeping your mani fresh for longer. To finish, Jen recommends using a hand cream and cuticle oil. "These will deeply moisturise your nails and the surrounding skin. Cuticle oil is essential to get that fresh-from-the-salon look and feel." Sally Hansen's Vitamin E Cuticle Oil is an industry favourite.
Ocean Blue
There’s just something about summer that encourages us to embrace our inner child. Heatwaves somehow make it acceptable for grown adults to have water fights or race kids to the ice cream van. Naturally, this playfulness is reflected in the way we dress, which might explain our love of fruity nail looks like our cherry design above. "They look super juicy and so cute," says Jen, who notes that as soon as the sun comes out, people are more experimental with colour and bold designs. And while summer might not be as responsibility-free as it once was (so long, six weeks of uninterrupted freedom), you won’t have to worry about the impact your mani is having on the planet. If only everything could be as fuss-free as vegan beauty.
In Bloom
Not only is Good.Kind.Pure gentle to nature, it’s inspired by it, too. Our social feeds are bursting with nature-inspired nail art, from oceanic tones to cherry-bombed cuticles. With Sally Hansen’s new range, you can recreate your favourite landscapes, whether that’s earth-toned tips, scattered petals or soothing waves. Jen recommends using a small dotting tool and a fine nail art brush to recreate her favourite ocean-themed swirls (see above). "Abstract ocean waves create interesting movement on the nails. The collection contains marine algae, which is important for nail nourishment, making ocean-inspired nails essential," she says. It’s not only sea-starved urbanites who are compensating with tidal designs; our feeds are awash with #oceannails. Consider it this year's version of 2021’s coconut girl aesthetic.
Earth Tones
