Summer’s Freshest Nail Looks Are Inspired By Nature

There’s just something about summer that encourages us to embrace our inner child. Heatwaves somehow make it acceptable for grown adults to have water fights or race kids to the ice cream van. Naturally, this playfulness is reflected in the way we dress, which might explain our love of fruity nail looks like our cherry design above. "They look super juicy and so cute," says Jen, who notes that as soon as the sun comes out, people are more experimental with colour and bold designs. And while summer might not be as responsibility-free as it once was (so long, six weeks of uninterrupted freedom), you won’t have to worry about the impact your mani is having on the planet. If only everything could be as fuss-free as vegan beauty.