"I think it would be a lip product and I'm really just saying that because of my name. I feel like if your name is Ruby Rose you don't create an eyeliner. You know, Ruby Rose mascara? A lip gloss, a lip balm, a lipstick...it just has that kind of sound to it. And also I think the colours are very fun to play with with lipstick; now, obviously, I have 100 of them and I'm just aware of how fun that is. Also I love experimenting with eyeshadows and everything. It could even be a Ruby Rose blush? I'm just being really rosy! I think everyone would like to design their own lipstick...""I have this amazing colorist called Brant and he got my hair green. It [involved] bleaching it and then we tried about five different shades of green, a couple of shades of blue. He had to work on all these different tones and then we then dyed my hair every week so it would stay fresh for [XXX]. So he had to try taking out three months of green and blue ­without my hair falling out of my head. One of the processes was just eliminating the color with a color lifter, and when he did it I literally had my head down and was like, 'Oh my god, I feel like Justin Bieber.' My hair was just doing what his was doing at the time and I just thought, 'I'm going to be cheeky and post it and see how many people actually think that I would do that and think that was normal.'"He's my friend, I totally know that he exists, and I'm going to post this picture of his identical hair and be like, 'Hey guys, I have a really new, ground­breaking hairstyle that nobody's seen,' and watch people be like, 'Wait..' I was going to leave it overnight so I could really get people staring [but] after an hour people just freaked and I was like, 'Alright guys come on, you gave me no credit?' So I had to post a picture of me with brown hair and be like, 'It was just a joke.' I don't know whether it backfired or not but a lot of my jokes backfire.""As you heard probably earlier, Wende (Zomnir, Urban Decay's founder) and I were just having a chat about some of the ideas we came up with for our next shoot and we're just really excited because we're going to take it to the next level."