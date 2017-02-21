10 Foolproof Fixes For Your Overripe Bananas

Do you feel completely out of control when brown spots start taking over your banana surplus? Don't worry — we're here to help. There's no day like today for you to stop tossing out those "bad" bananas and start recognising them for what they are — dream ingredient additions to your favourite baked goods, sweet treats, and smoothies. Bananas that have ripened (perhaps a bit more than you'd prefer) are actually better for cooking than those green, spot-free guys.
So if you have a browned bunch currently camping on your counter, don't panic. Just peel and pick one of the ten delectable recipe suggestions ahead. You got this.