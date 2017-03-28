A rotisserie chicken is a miracle of modern cooking. It might not be operated by an app, or be self-cleaning, but it's one of those rare foods that actually does taste better from the store. Well, that is unless you happen to have a rotisserie oven in your own home. The constant, slow-motion spinning of the birds isn't just to make us drool: it allows the juices to stay within the chicken.
But the rotisserie chicken's wonders don't cease there. Once you've gotten one from the supermarket, you're more than welcome to just pull the meat away from the bone with your bare hands, no fork or additional seasoning necessary. Or you could use it as a building block for countless easy weeknight meals. It's really up to you.
If you are feeling a little creative, here are eight easy meals you can make with rotisserie chicken.