Illustrated by Anna Sudit.

Meredith, 27, Advertising



I came out of – what I thought at the time was – a serious, long term relationship around six months ago. OK, I didn't come out of it. I got dumped. And it was the first time in my life that had happened. It was a real blow to the ego; I don't think this guy was necessarily the guy I should be with forever, but I definitely felt that things had ended prematurely.



Anyway, since the break up, my attitude towards casual sex with men has been very different to how it used to be; I've never had a problem with sex on the first date, although I'd never had a one night stand either. But lately, my openness to these kind of encounters seems to have ramped up a notch. The last few times I've slept with a guy, I have taken a much more dominant role and even instigated role play in public.



I met one guy, Joseph, at a bar. I was out with some friends who were in a couple and they were having an argument. So I looked around, spotted the hottest guy in the room, walked over to him, and started making conversation. A few drinks later, we were kissing in a corner, and went home together. It was exciting to be having a one night stand again after such a bullshit breakup, and the sex was surprisingly good. That said, we didn't have a great deal in common and I think that was plainly apparent to us both.



Probably for that reason, the next time he asked if I wanted to "hang out" he cut to the chase and invited me straight round to his house. I told him I had a better idea. I asked him to meet me in the same bar where we had first become acquainted. When I got there, I introduced myself as someone else. He immediately read my signals and cottoned on. He played along, making up a fake name, career and even acting a little differently – less brazen and more coy, understanding that I wanted to be in charge. After a while he said, politely, "I'd like to see you again". I replied: "why don't you see in the bathroom in five minutes." He headed there and waited for me.



I can't say I'd ever had sex in a public toilet before, or that I would again (not the most sexy environment), but hey – it wasn't technically me doing it. I like to think my alter ego would try everything... once.



I mention this experience because I think of it as a turning point – it gave me a taste of being in control, and made me realise that I want to experiment with being more dominant or playing a role in future. I've been watching a lot more BDSM porn since, and although I'm yet to act out any of these fantasies in my own life, I see that as simply waiting for the right person.