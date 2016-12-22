From Cakes To Pasta: 9 Red Wine Recipes

Plonk, vino, medicinal juice... call it what you will, we’ve got a whole lot of love for wine. And at this time of year, it’s all about the red stuff, there to warm our cockles and make us feel all fuzzy inside. Chances are, you’re going to give it up (or at least try) in January; then, as we move through spring and summer, whites and rosés take over – so we can’t help but think that now is the time to make the most of it. Within, er, reason of course.



If you’re looking for more inventive ways to get your fill – besides the obvious bottle-to-glass method – let us enlighten you! Read on and raise a glass/ mug/ bowl to ALL the red wine this winter.