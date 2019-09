6 People On The Star Sign They Always Get Mistaken For

I like to think of myself as an obvious Capricorn: I'm dry-witted, responsible to a fault, and I've had a deep concentration wrinkle between my eyebrows since the age of 19. But, perhaps thanks to my all-black wardrobe, the fact that I used to wear a ton of eyeliner, and my overall unapproachable demeanour, my Sea Goat soul is not as evident to some as I think. More often than not, strangers assume I'm a classically dark and dreary Scorpio.