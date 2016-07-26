How To Eat Quinoa For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner

Quinoa, we all know it well — perhaps, for some of us, a bit too well. The magical superfood that has populated our cabinets over the past few health-conscious years seems to be gathering dust. Quinoa recipe boredom has struck the masses!
How can it be possible to creatively cook (and crave) quinoa for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Fear not for your dusty, unused boxes of quinoa and read on for mouthwateringly delicious recipes. You'll want to try them all, I promise.
