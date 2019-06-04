11 Queer Artists On Instagram To Follow Right Now

When LGBTQ+ people talk about protesting, we often talk about resistance. The word works well to describe LGBTQ+ activism because it's pretty vague (plus, it has a nice ring to it). Resistance can be anything from protesting in front Vice President Mike Pence's house to calling out homophobia to being visibly queer in public. Or, it can come in the form of art.
Artists have incredible power to change perception about LGBTQ+ people. People see their work on advertisements, on websites, and in street art and are confronted with something they've never seen before. So, this Pride, we're celebrating art as a form of resistance. Below, we've rounded up 11 queer and gender non-conforming artists on Instagram who are making a difference. Even if it's just by drawing the things that make them happy.