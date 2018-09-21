Help! My Mum Won’t Stop Asking When I’ll Get Married

You can use a similar template if you're already dating someone, but aren't sure when or if you'll get married. Explain that you and your partner are happy and maybe someday you will get married, but that choice is between you and your partner. And if you're not interested in marriage at all, whether or not you're in a relationship, add in a line about how you know marriage is their wish for you, but it's not something you see in your life plans, Dr. Bradford says. "You can go so far as to tell your parents that you don't look forward to your time together, because you feel like the conversation always goes to this uncomfortable place," she says.