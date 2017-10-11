I'm Getting Married, & I Can't Stop Thinking About Death

As we continue the process of wedding planning, trying to nail down things like colours and decorations, I’ve had to ask myself over and over what I actually find beautiful. The answer is varied, of course. I find a lot of things beautiful, and I am always looking for more beauty in the world around me because in the limited time we have, it seems worthy of our attention. And that’s part of it too. Many things are beautiful because they end. People show up from all over the country just to see the cherry blossoms bloom in Washington, DC. They don’t last long. Folks get the urge to drive up to Vermont in autumn to see the leaves change before the coming chill shakes them from their branches. Sometimes I take Kel’s hand, or smile while watching him from across the room, or decide to make his favourite breakfast first thing in the morning. Part of it is because I love him and want him to be happy, and I am often shaken by the depth of the love I feel for him. But the other part is that I know, even when we say “forever,” that is limited by the time we’re allowed in life. It is an intention, more than it is a literal promise. We cannot give one another forever, because neither of us has forever to give to ourselves or anyone else.