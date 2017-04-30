9 Horrifying Stories Of Piercings Gone Wrong

Piercings are nothing new — earrings and nose piercings have reportedly been found from around 5,000 years ago, and it's believed they were used in ancient African and early European societies. Suffice it to say, there is little doubt that for as long as there have been piercings, there have been mistakes: infected piercing sites or studs and hoops pulled, torn out, or just too big.
Nowadays, navel, septum, and constellation piercings are on top of the trend charts, but with all new piercings, things don't always go to plan. Ahead, we’ve compiled the most horrifying tales of rings and hoops gone wrong, with the hopes we can all learn something before that next piercing.
Interviews have been edited for clarity and some names have been changed for privacy.