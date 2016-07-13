These days, the statement is less a shout and more a purr. Jewellery trends have shifted to be smaller, more subtle, and more permanent, too. Instead of baubles you switch out every day to match your mood and outfit, the most exciting jewellery coming out these days are pieces that you put on once and never take off. They're pieces you don't notice on other people until you're having a conversation with them — chain necklaces, simple rings, and pretty hoops that become as much a part of your body as a tattoo. It's personal jewellery — not statement jewellery — and it's a refreshing new normal.