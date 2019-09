You might recall last March, a little bit of a kerfuffle happened on Instagram. It wasn’t about #freethenipple, or the latest Kardashian selfie, but it was, once again, to do with a female user on the platform.Rupi Kaur, a Canadian student and artist, had uploaded a photograph of herself lying on her bed. Instagram promptly removed it stating that the image went against community guidelines. Why? Because there was visible menstrual blood on her trousers and bed.“As a part of my final project for my visual rhetoric course I created this image to demystify the period and make something that is innate "normal" again,” she wrote in the accompanying post She went on to attack Instagram for allowing “countless photos/accounts where women (so many who are underage) are objectified, pornified, and treated less than human.”Despite removing the image not once but twice, Instagram eventually backed down and restored the picture after a huge outcry.Using menstrual blood in art certainly has the ability to shock but is it any different from other artists who use bodily fluids in their work? Why are pieces such as Marc Quinn’s “Self”, which used ten pints of his own blood to make a cast of his head, embraced by the art world but an artist such as Carina Úbeda, who uses her own menstrual blood, is accused of being sensationalist?The Chilean artist saved five year’s worth of her own blood for her piece “Cloths” and hung the soiled rags which were embroidered with words such as “destroyed”.