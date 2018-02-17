On the flipside, my boyfriend said that he got a new insight into the vulnerabilities women experience during sex, a glimpse at the inherently intrusive nature of it and how we have greater emotional ties to it – things he'd considered before but hadn’t necessarily understood. As Glickman notes: “A lot of men discover that when sex is about catching rather than pitching, their mood, their emotions, and their connection to a partner can often have a bigger influence on what they want to do and how it feels.” My boyfriend is not the type to just roll over and go to sleep after sex anyway, but on this occasion he was extra touchy-feely. “I guess I just need some reassurance,” he said, cuddling up to me, quickly followed by, “Oh shit, I kind of get it now.”