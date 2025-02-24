All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Peptides are, without a doubt, the most talked-about skincare ingredient at the moment, racking up 2.6 million Google searches in the past month alone. These skin-strengthening proteins are popping up in everything from moisturisers to lip liners, thanks to their ability to improve skin elasticity and signal the brain to boost collagen production. Paula's Choice is the latest brand to add to the hype with its newest launch, the Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Moisturiser, £49.
Known for its 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant — a favourite in beauty editor circles — Paula’s Choice specialises in results-driven skincare. Its new moisturiser features a tri-peptide complex that claims to enhance the skin's firmness and resilience, in addition to providing long-lasting hydration. Ahead, we put this fresh launch to the test, and share our honest thoughts on whether this lightweight product is worth your investment.
What are pro-collagen peptides and what are their skincare benefits?
Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as messengers for your skin to stimulate collagen and elastin, which keeps your skin firm, smooth and hydrated. They also help strengthen the skin barrier, improve moisture retention and protect your skin against environmental damage.
Paula’s Choice’s new moisturiser brings together three types of pro-collagen peptides: hexapeptide-5, oligopeptide-1 and tridecapeptide-1. According to Dr Olha Vorodukhina, aesthetics trainer and founder of Angels Twelve Clinic, these refer to the number of amino acids in the chain (“hexapeptide” correlates six, for example).
Dr Magnus Lynch, Harley Street consultant dermatologist and surgeon, says “There has been some evidence that pro-collagen peptides may help to boost collagen synthesis and reinforce the skin’s protective barrier, [which] helps the skin retain moisture [even] more effectively, leading to improved hydration, elasticity and resilience.”
I’m personally elated to see a winter skincare launch that’s lightweight for a change. My combination-sensitive skin has been breaking out from all the rich, nourishing face oils and creams I’ve been slathering on all season. I’ve been eager to switch to a moisturiser that doesn’t overwhelm and clog my pores but still delivers all the hydration my skin desperately requires at this time of year. This one, with its gel-like texture, felt plumping and calming on my face right out of the gate.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29’s beauty director, is also a fan of the texture: “The consistency of this moisturiser — a lightweight gel cream that absorbs quickly — is perfect for my combination, acne-prone skin. It’s substantially hydrating and nixes that tight, uncomfortable feeling you get after cleansing almost immediately.”
Is the Paula's Choice peptide moisturiser any good?
My skin barrier is typically quite vulnerable to cold and dry weather; I often have to top up my moisturiser throughout the day to quell that uncomfortable feeling of tightness and dehydration. This peptide one, however, leaves my skin hydrated for hours on end without feeling oily. Because of its fast-absorbing nature, I often forget that I’m wearing it; at the same time, my skin stays bouncy, plump and smooth all day — no reapplication required.
Paula’s Choice claims that this peptide moisturiser can provide hydration for up to 24 hours, and while I haven’t tested that for myself, I’m inclined to believe it. The moisturising qualities can be attributed to the peptide trio, each working overtime to promote water retention: Hexapeptide-5 binds moisture to the skin, while oligopeptide-1 signals your brain to produce more collagen and tridecapeptide-1 helps with plumping fine lines.
Kilikita has the perfect anecdote to back this up: “Since using it, I’m convinced that my forehead has become much smoother; the lines underneath my eyes have also filled out slightly,” she says. “At a blowdry recently, my hairstylist would not stop complimenting me on how illuminated and healthy my skin looked. As someone who’s sworn off Botox, this is a welcome surprise and proves that topical solutions can make a visible difference.”
Both of us find that this moisturiser creates a lovely, seamless base for makeup: I’ve been able to apply my foundation over it without any pilling and creasing, and my base makeup has a smoother, more naturally “airbrushed” look. This product also sits very nicely under sunscreen. In fact, sunscreen is a given when you’re using a peptide product. “While peptides are generally well tolerated, they work best in combination with sun protection, as UV exposure can break down collagen,” Dr Lynch says. The Paula’s Choice Resist Hydrating Fluid SPF 50, £33.15, is my go-to for dry weather.
The pump mechanism is also super convenient, since you can get the product out without dunking your fingers in (and polluting it with bacteria in the process). “While my bathroom shelf is overflowing with moisturisers, I’ve been using this one consistently — and I will do so right down to the last drop,” Kilikita says. I’m 100% right there with her.
