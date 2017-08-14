The One Lipstick Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Autumn

The quest for the perfect, non-drying matte lipstick has been an ongoing one for many of us. Makeup artist Pat McGrath knows the struggle all too well, and after nearly three decades in the beauty industry, she's finally made the one.
Like nearly every one of McGrath's product launches, the new MatteTrance lipsticks sold out instantly when they hit shelves on 13th July. We can't say we're at all surprised by the collection's popularity. After all, the lipsticks have been making the rounds on every cool girl's Instagram since the line was announced back in June. As for the formula? It's creamy, weightless, and opaque. Oh, and it never pills, cracks, or dries out our lips.
It's no coincidence that as we coast into autumn, all of McGrath's nude and brown shades are sold out. And as the seasons shift, we'll be needing a non-drying matte to see us through the chilly descent into winter. Five of McGrath's lipsticks are still available in daring hues like deep purple and fuchsia, but if you're on the hunt for a new nude, we've listed a few alternatives in the slides ahead.