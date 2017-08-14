The One Lipstick Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Autumn

It's no coincidence that as we coast into autumn, all of McGrath's nude and brown shades are sold out. And as the seasons shift, we'll be needing a non-drying matte to see us through the chilly descent into winter. Five of McGrath's lipsticks are still available in daring hues like deep purple and fuchsia, but if you're on the hunt for a new nude, we've listed a few alternatives in the slides ahead.