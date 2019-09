The One Lipstick Every Cool Girl Will Be Wearing This Autumn

Like nearly every one of McGrath's product launches, the new MatteTrance lipsticks sold out instantly when they hit shelves on 13th July. We can't say we're at all surprised by the collection's popularity. After all, the lipsticks have been making the rounds on every cool girl's Instagram since the line was announced back in June. As for the formula? It's creamy, weightless, and opaque. Oh, and it never pills, cracks, or dries out our lips