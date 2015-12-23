"I launched my brand at a time when there was very little costume jewellery manufacturing going on in the United States. The fine jewellery manufacturing also seemed to be moving oversees. I met a lot of jewellers looking for work because the work had dried up. I really wanted to create good jobs and good jewellery. In the beginning, I was very focused on New York production, but we have since expanded our production efforts to other parts of the country and the world. We want to create jobs where talent and craftsmanship are plentiful, but opportunities may be scarce or very low paying. We want to help raise the bar on how we treat the people who are making our dreams into a reality, rather than taking advantage of them. This is so important to me. People are so important."



"We focus on sourcing materials responsibly and use recycled metals whenever possible," Love continues. "I think we sometimes forget that these beautiful materials that become jewellery come from the earth, and that they won't always be there... And the earth isn’t going to make more for us. We have to be responsible and recycle whenever we can. We are by no means perfect, but we are trying every day to get there. We also need to make the world see that there is nothing uncool or un-chic about being an ethical and sustainable brand. All of my favorite brands are sustainable, ethical and/or local. They all make beautiful things that are extremely covetable."