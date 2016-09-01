We're always telling ourselves that we're going to be better about packing lunch. In fact, we starting to sound like broken records. We seek out hacks, cheap ideas, easy recipes, and still, we just can't get our shit together. So we wind up getting takeout over and over again.



But this time is different. With the help of recipe developer Yasmina Jacobs, we came up with a monthlong meal plan to get us to bring lunch to work every single day this month. Yes, you heard us.



To make things easier, we've got weekly shopping and pantry lists — one shopping trip will get you everything you need for five lunches, Monday through Friday. And each will only set you back $30 or less, so no one lunch will end up costing more than $6. That is definitely better than our average lunch order.



This is it. Come October, we're going to be lunch-packing pros. Let's do this!



Note: If you're following along with the lunch plan exactly, don't throw anything away until the end of each week! Almost everything from each shopping list ends up being used completely, so if one recipe calls for half a cucumber, chances are you'll use up the rest of it in a later meal.