If you have even a tiny bit of hoarder in you, you probably find it really hard to part with clothes. Some reasons for this are rational, bound up in the fears and insecurities of what it means to give up something that you used to identify with so strongly. Other reasons are plain stupid — pinstriped fedoras might have had a time and place in our collective histories (Backstreet boys did wear them well in 1997), but they're never coming back.
Of course, for those of you for whom these items are still integral to your wardrobe, we salute you (after all, there's nothing more stylish than a woman who loves, and owns, her own style). But for the rest of you, we're about to make things really, really easy. We've highlighted 9 items that almost all of us probably own, but haven't worn in ages, and will not want to wear again. Donate these space wasters, reclaim your wardrobe, and rest assured knowing that you couldn't accidentally dress like an extra on Corrie, even if you tried.
