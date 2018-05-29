Yes, You Can Have Oral Sex On Your Period

As we can see, the woman in this video was feeling a little apprehensive about having sex while on her period, and that's something Kahnweiler brought into the story from her own life. "When I was 22, I dated a guy who asked me to shower before he would touch my pussy," she says. Instead of being upset at him, she would get into the tub, wash her vulva, and blame herself. "I felt so ashamed of my vagina that I began to see my body as the main problem in our relationship," she says. And all of that happened when she wasn't even menstruating. When she was on her period, he wouldn't even be in the same room as her.