Why Dating References Should Become The New Norm In Online Dating

Of course, a behaviour needn't be illicit to inflict damage. And if the apps are notorious for anything, it's for bad behaviour; with ghosting and stand-ups becoming mainstays of the e-dating experience. This is all abetted by an interface that's literally designed to make you feel like you're playing a game, one in which the next big trade-up could always be just a swipe away. And while dating apps have vastly expanded our dating pool (which can be a great thing), they've also shed most of the mutual connections that tether us to accountability. For some, this is a major drawback of dating online. But for others, it's the primary appeal. In the same study, nearly half of the victims reported that the abuser either deleted their profile, blocked them, or unmatched them to evade being caught.