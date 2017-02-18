You can have a work fantasy that involves slaying a presentation, and then a totally different one that involves the same conference room — but a (presumably) smaller cast of characters and possibly a lot less clothing. Both are sexy, just in different ways. "Hooking up at work is hot because there's a risk of getting caught, and you're doing something so taboo that could put your job on the line," says Michelle Hope, a sexologist in New York City. "Risk is exciting to some extent." But for every steamy office romance, there's a good reason why you shouldn't shit where you eat, which is why you should always check your company's HR policy before getting involved with someone you work with, Hope says.
People also spend so much time at work that it's natural for lines to blur, she says. Here's the thing: Experts say that having a supportive partner is key to performing to your full potential at work. Just imagine if that person also happened to be at your full disposal in the office for, you know, orgasmic support, too? If you see yourself getting into a steady hookup routine with someone in the office, respect their boundaries and don't do anything that would put them in jeopardy. "Depending who's in your office there is a kink aspect of power and control; we've seen that imagery of a naughty secretary or domineering boss forever," she says. "Evaluate your location, mitigate the risk, then have fun," Hope says.
A spontaneous romp in your break room is irresistible and maybe even inevitable, but a sustained office hookup situation can be even more awesome when you work in a bit of planning and variety. Lean in (and over) to these tips for making your hookups hotter when you're on the clock — whether that means you're parked at a desk or on your feet.