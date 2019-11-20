The stress of a bad relationship falling apart at the beginning of her pregnancy was traumatic for Katy, and changed the shape of her OCD. "I’d never really had fear-based obsessions before, but now I was very scared something bad was going to happen, that I’d lose the baby or do something wrong." This was compounded by the fact that medical professionals didn't know whether it was safe for her to stay on her medication. "I wasn't prepared to take the risk, so I willpowered my way through. My thinking was that if it gets really bad, I won't breastfeed and as soon as I give birth I'll go on antidepressants." Katy's old compulsions also came back in new forms. "I was so determined that I was going to eat well and be healthy in my pregnancy that instead of having compulsions based around food, they had to take on different angles. I got very perfectionist – the nursery had to be perfect and I would get really stressed and annoyed if it wasn't. [It was as though] if I made everything perfect, then it would be okay and I'd be able to be a good mum."