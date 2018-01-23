Visiting New York for the first time? Or just ready to explore your home base deeper than you have in the past five years? No problem, because we put together the ultimate tour guide. Our map to the must-see spots doesn't involve checking out the top of the Empire State building or biking across the Brooklyn Bridge. Instead, ours leads you to destinations offering up the best New York City souvenir you could ever imagine.
New York has nearly as many tattoo artists as art galleries — and for good reason. Not only does it seem to be the city of dreams, but it's also the place you should consider getting your first tattoo. Sure, we're a little biased, but when it comes to new designs, artistic linework, and trends sweeping Instagram, you can trace every bread trail back to the Big Apple.
But when you’re getting permanently inked, you want to find a tattooist whose aesthetic matches your own. Luckily, we’ve done the dirty work for you and found six of the most amazing, insanely talented tattoo artists in the city — all with their own unique styles and specialties.
Click through to get acquainted with New York's finest before booking your appointment. Or just stare at the out-of-this-world images if you're a little (ink-) gun-shy. That’s totally fine, too.