Insta’s Contouring Obsession Made Me Ashamed Of My Nose — But Not Anymore

People of all backgrounds dabble in nose contouring but the many Black women I've seen gravitate to the trend feels harmful to me. Why? This nose-focused beauty standard is rooted in white beauty ideals. The slimming technique has prompted many Black women — including me — to attempt to sculpt and slim down our features. The connotations are sinister. The suggestion is that this is the only acceptable way we can present ourselves online or in real life. It's a saddening regulation to live by.