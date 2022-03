Insta’s Contouring Obsession Made Me Ashamed Of My Nose — But Not Anymore

TikToker Mayah Erykah said it best in a viral TikTok video: "Ladies, I think it's about high time we have a little chat. A lot of the makeup artists — y'all have been giving the girls very much one skinny little nose line, and I think it's about time we put a stop to it. Y'all need to go to jail. Enough is enough. I think, We are Black, we have a Black nose [...] Am I the only one bothered by this?" One commenter wrote: "Jail fr 😂😂😂 it's not for everyone tbh... We needa embrace our natural features and work with it." Another said: "I don't contour my nose period!!!!!!!! I'm black and my nose shall also be black."