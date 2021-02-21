I Got A Non-Surgical Facelift & The Results Blew Me Away

After the cannulae is inserted, they "deliver barbed suture suspensions" made of disposable, complex sugar molecules that stay in the tissue for about a year until it completely dissolves. With the sutures in place, Dr. Devgan pulls on the vectors to make sure they can sit in the direction that fits Rachel's vision. Dr. Devgan tightens and trims the sutures and re-drapes her soft tissue. Finally, to make sure Rachel gets the look she wants, Dr. Devgan uses injectables for minor adjustments.