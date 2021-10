’00s Nollywood Is Inspiring Autumn’s Boldest Black Beauty Trends

"Simple but highly visible is the best way to describe the deep, overlined lip," explains Ayopo, who says this is the most wearable beauty trend right now. It's all about the heavy emphasis of dark brown or even burgundy lip liner, which is always teamed with clear lip gloss or lip oil. It's so versatile and flattering, says Ayopo, that she wonders why it ever went out of style. To achieve the contrasting lip look favoured by almost all Nollywood babes, Ayopo suggests choosing a lip liner that has a nude feel to it, like NYX Professional Makeup's Slim Lip Pencil in Burgundy, £3.50 , for a night out. For everyday, try MAC's Black girl classic: the Lip Pencil in Chestnut, £16 , which is a woody brown hue. Leave the centre free from bold colour and opt for a slick of something clear for an ultra juicy finish. Try Tower 28's ShineOn Lip Jelly, £14 , or Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Gloss, £24