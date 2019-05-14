We're A Millennial Couple That's Having Less Sex & We Couldn't Be Happier

Sure, we could all probably be prioritising sex more in our lives. But Peter Saddington, a sex therapist at Relate, agrees that it’s time we all stop chasing the mythical sex quota: "There is no 'normal', when it comes to how often you should have sex," he explains. "There’s no life manual that says you should be having 2.5 children, get married before you’re 30 and have sex three times a week, but never on a full moon. Every couple, every individual, is unique. It’s about what feels right for you. There will be some weeks when you want to do it more, and others when you just aren’t in the mood. As long as both of you are in agreement and feel happy with how often you have sex, there’s no need to worry."