No-makeup makeup. It’s a paradox, right? Unless you’re blessed with an enviably pre-filtered face, then you’ll need to work hard to look like you just #wokeuplikethis. And without a directional oxblood lip/nu-goth eye/glittered brow to distract the eye (and yes, you’ll be wearing all of these by this Christmas) perfect skin really is the thing. Oh, and a satiny eyelid, a glossy (but not too glossy) nude lip, and brows that are just groomed enough.



Layering is your first lesson – rather than a foundation that’ll cover all your flaws but leave you looking dead inside, you need a bare skin-effect base that uses optical illusion (usually in the form of fine-ground minerals) to bounce light away from the skin, both creating instant glow and tricking the eye away from anything you’re trying to disguise. If needed, you can sandwich this between a radiance boosting primer and some colour correcting trickery, but again, layer lightly. Beyond that, keep textures sheer and sheeny and blend, blend, then blend again. Here’s what you’ll need to achieve the look…

