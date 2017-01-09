Update: This post was originally published on December 16, 2016.
You always hear about having to start a new year on the right foot, but have you ever stopped to think about what's actually going to be on said feet come 2017? Sure, you could continue wearing the white sneakers and black ankle boots that have quite literally carried you through the mess of 2016. Or, you could step things up in the new year and give your footwear game a little more street cred.
While the rest of the future may be uncertain (you know, with the current state of the world and all) one thing is for sure: Amazing shoes are definitely a part of it. If there's anything to look forward to, it's the next-level embellishments, bright-white boots, and other quirky-cool shoe trends that are sure to pick up speed come January. You owe it to yourself to revamp your collection and start the year off right. Click on for the six styles we can't wait to get our hands — erm, feet — on.