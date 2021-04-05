This New Netflix Category Is Perfect For When You’re Short On Time

Netflix UK and Ireland has added what can only be described as a God-tier category.
Acknowledging the fact that sometimes we're in the mood for a film, but don't have the mental energy for three-and-a-half hours of The Irishman, it has introduced "Movies Under 90 Minutes".
The category, which can be found here, is split into several genres and sub-categories including "critically acclaimed films", "trending now", comedies, documentaries and romantic films.
On the Movies Under 90 Minutes homepage, you'll find Rocks, the BAFTA-nominated coming-of-age film featuring breakout star Bukky Bakray.
You'll also find one of this Friday's hottest new Netflix releases, the psychological thriller Run, and leading Oscar contender Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.
In addition, there are docs on Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and Blackpink, Michelle Obama's intimate documentary Becoming, and the classic Jennifer Aniston romantic comedies Rumor Has It and Along Came Polly.
In fact, it's so packed with options that we'll allow Netflix the slight shade with which it announced the new category on Twitter: "If 2 hour films feel like too much of a commitment (but somehow 10 ep series don’t?) this is for you: Movies Under 90 Minutes."
What's more, it isn't the only tweak Netflix has made with time constraints in mind. Its new Fast Laughs feature, which looks a lot like TikTok, is designed for mobile users who don't have the time or appetite to watch an entire comedy special or sitcom episode.
Instead, it breaks down each title into bite-size segments so that you can have a quick giggle on the go. Or, if you fancy it, a succession of quick giggles.