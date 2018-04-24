Beauty Products That Really Work, Made By Women For Women

Whether you adore a 10-step skin regime or you prefer to use one cream for everything, your beauty needs are as unique as you are. Maybe you’d give up coffee before you gave up your blow-dry, or perhaps your idea of relaxing is running a 5k rather than a mani-pedi. But when it comes to beauty, what unites us all as women is that our skin goes through an awful lot every day, whether we realise it or not. There's applying makeup, removing makeup, probably not getting as good quality sleep as men, hormonal fluctuations…the list goes on.
Which is why I wanted to put a spotlight on female creators in beauty. Women who created products to fill the gaps in their own routines; women who couldn’t find anything that spoke to them in the right way; women who needed something to make their lives easier: women just like you.
To celebrate five years of beauty on NET-A-PORTER, I’ve chosen my five favourite products from the site's luxury beauty offering, made by women, for women. Each one has a unique story and purpose and, crucially, does something pretty incredible for the skin.
Read on for more…