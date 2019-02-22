Neon-green waves, inches down to the floor, an Afro reaching toward the sky — that’s the magic of wigs. Snatched is a week-long celebration of wigs, the people who wear them, and their role in Black beauty culture.
Ever look in the mirror at your current hairstyle and get the urge to start from scratch? If the answer is "yes," then you're experiencing a case of hair boredom. You're tired of your look and want to switch it up — maybe go blonde, get a pixie cut, or sport some braids — but the thought of committing to a big change that might permanently damage your hair terrifies you. That's where wigs come in.
Wigs allow you to temporarily transform your look without compromising the health of your natural hair, making them the ultimate protective style. That is, unless you're neglecting your hair. "A wig is a protective hairstyle, so you need to protect the hair underneath it," says Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, Kerry Washington's go-to stylist. "What's the point if you take it down and your hair isn't as healthy — or even healthier — than it was to begin with?"
So, even though a unit takes the day-to-day hassle out of styling, that doesn't mean you can avoid doing your hair altogether. Ahead, we've rounded up expert hair-care tips for wig wearers, along with the pros' favourite products for making sure the hair under your stocking cap is on a luxurious, relaxing vacation and not suffocating in hair hell.
