How This Topic Opens Up A Larger Discussion

You say that you see your partner being a great father, and that may be true, but your hunch is not a good reason to try and change a grown man’s plans for his own life. Plus, I’d hate to see you hang your future on a fantasy when the reality of the current situation would provide better guidance. So, to make an informed decision that you can find peace over, you need to get more information, and this will require a serious sit-down. Actually, probably a few serious sit-downs. You weren’t wrong to assume your partner had the same vision for your future as you did. In fact, if you’ve been together for three years and this topic “never really came up,” it could be that he assumed children weren’t a priority for you, either. He might also be feeling blindsided and confused by hearing what you want, so it’s time to find out what else might have been left unsaid.