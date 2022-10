Recent events have served as a nudge that maybe it's time I start branching out of my usual routine (hydrating hyaluronic acid and the odd salicylic acid treatment for my acne ). I switched to a newer model of smartphone and noticed how prominent my pores and dark skin patches looked under the high-definition front camera. I had just spent a summer travelling around Asia, where the tropical climate and near-100% humidity meant that my skin has been feeling greasier than usual; I also didn't reapply my sunscreen as often as I probably should have, since the heat made everything streak as soon as I put it on. This was probably why my skin tone looked more uneven than I remember.