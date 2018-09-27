Mulberry’s SS19 collection may have been presented in Paris, but this season creative director Johnny Coca took us back to London’s Swinging Sixties. "I was looking at a defining moment in British culture," Coca told Refinery29 at the brand’s showroom yesterday. "The collection is very playful. I wanted to protect Mulberry’s history and show where the brand came from." Mulberry so often reimagines codes from its British heritage, whether through the flair of aristocracy or the rebellion of punk, and this season, the key elements of the decade of liberation have been employed to create a collection that is at once nostalgic and contemporary.