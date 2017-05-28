The first time I took a brown eyeliner pencil to my face in a vain attempt to mimic real freckles was in middle school. Some of my friends were blessed with the speckles and I wanted to rock them, too. But thanks to my unsteady 13-year-old hand and baseline knowledge of makeup, this task proved difficult and messy (read: lots of smudging). I didn't bother to try again — until now.