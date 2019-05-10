9 Women In Tech Talk Parenting With Technology & Their Favourite Mum Gadgets

As far as mums go, mine is pretty tech-savvy. When she isn't DM-ing me an adorable dog and/or baby pic on Instagram, she is schooling me on how to organise my Gmail. She's also very partial to the prayer hands and kissy face emojis. Since we live thousands of miles from one another, technology is crucial to our relationship and enables us to interact every day (or sometimes, like, three times a day).
Ahead, I talked to 12 leading women in tech about the relationship between motherhood and technology — how they teach their kids about tech, what their kids have taught them, and their favourite apps and gadgets to use as mums, from Google Assistant to the Elvie breast pump.