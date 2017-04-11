Searches for insomnia have been pretty steadily on the rise since 2008. 2008 also saw the release of the first iPhone - coincidence? Probably not. The only question is, are we Googling "insomnia" because our phones are keeping us awake or are we as sleepless as we always were it's just now, we've got phones from which to Google from, right next to our bed, when we can't sleep?