Be it a birthday, Christmas, leaving bash, welcome drinks, hen or stag do, promotion, New Year's Eve or just another Friday, there's no better way to celebrate than with a slap-up meal. After all, as Julia Child said, “People who love to eat are always the best people” – and who are we to argue with the inimitable Julia? The downside, of course, is finding space to gather together one's "best people", not to mention providing the food and drink. And then there's the small matter of having to clear up afterwards. If only there was somewhere that offered amazing food, a beautiful backdrop and a lovely, helpful team to take all the stress out of throwing a dinner party...



Well, look no further. We've searched high and low throughout London's restaurant scene to find the best secluded spots for a knees-up. Whether you're looking to dine in your own private garden, indulge in a barbecue feast in your own train carriage or quaff fine wine in a Victorian dining room, we've found the perfect places for you to celebrate, well, just about anything.



