It’s a lifelong journey, I’m not sure we ever reach the top and stay there, we move up and down. In the fitness industry there's a lot of pressure to have a certain body type and you use your body to advertise your services online. When I started out as a personal trainer and started my @_shazfit Instagram account, I thought a lot about my body and whether I could even call myself Shaz Fit because I didn't look like other women in the fitness industry. I started wearing hijab four years ago and that was a journey in itself. Practising hijab was something I always wanted to do but I thought it had to be one or the other – being in the fitness industry or practising hijab, I didn't think the two could go together. Evidently I was wrong. I had an overwhelming amount of support when I started posting photos wearing it, but of course there were a lot of negative comments too, saying 'You shouldn't be doing that'. At first I felt like I had to keep explaining myself and justifying myself to people but now I just do me and let people think what they think. There was a period of about a year where I felt comfortable wearing hijab in daily life but not in the gym. What really helped me then was to connect with other women, especially Black and non-Black women of colour. I started actively following hijab-wearing athletes and gym-goers, but I had to really search for those accounts because they're not at the top of your search list.