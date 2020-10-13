S: I hope so. Just going to the weight training area of the gym can be daunting as a woman. It's tempting as a beginner to just jump on the cardio or resistance machines because the free weights area is usually full of men, and often women feel worried about being watched or doing something wrong. As a woman, and Black or non-Black woman of colour, you hardly see yourself represented on large fitness platforms or on top of a Google search; even though Black women are among the best athletes in the world, you don't see that reflected in the media or high-end gyms. Then, as a hijab-wearing woman on top of that, you hardly see yourself at all. So as Muslim women and Black and non-Black women of colour, having someone who looks like you invite you into that sort of space, show you around, introduce you to people and encourage you to own your space is invaluable. If you're using a piece of equipment as a woman in the gym, entitled men will usually come up to you and ask how many sets you've got left and it's easy to just give in and say, ‘Oh I'm done, you can use it’. But when you’re confident in your space and with what you’re doing, you can answer boldly, ‘I got three more sets of 10 and y'all can wait’. These are the kinds of barriers I'm trying to break down.