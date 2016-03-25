When your grandmother was a 1950s, bonafide bombshell of a Hollywood actress who starred in The Blob, it's more than likely that glamour runs through your veins. This is, of course, the case with Fashion East designer Mimi Wade. Mimi, whose graduate collection from Central St Martins was inspired entirely by her Granny Pammy, who, in her time was photographed by Richard Avedon and modelled for Dali, is a model herself. But with her first presentation being met with serious approval at London Fashion Week in February, we suspect she'll find less time for such extra curricular activities.



She can count Pamela Anderson and Lana Del Rey as fans, and her decaying debutants, tangy lace slips, marabou marigolds and silver screen inspired prints are a fresh slice of feminine, good-old-fashioned glamour in the sea of sportswear and denim that's dominating the London style scene. We caught up with the sparkling young thing to find out what gets her going...



Were you always interested in clothes from a young age?

Yes, I was always dressing up in my mum's clothes, going to markets and customising things.



How did you dress at eighteen?

At eighteen I had just started my foundation course at St Martins. I remember wearing leopard print brothel creepers almost every day, fishnet tights and an oversized baseball jacket I stole from a boy at a party...



What was your experience of Central St Martins?

I adored it. I had an amazing year group and we learned a lot from each other, as well as from the tutors who are so devoted and inspirational. I also learned how to be disciplined and motivated. The course is incredibly fast paced.



How did joining Fashion East change things for you?

Amazing. I was elated. It has been the most exciting experience.



How has it changed things for you?

It has enabled me to work with super talented people and given me the most incredible platform and ultimately a huge amount of support. I have learned an enormous amount.