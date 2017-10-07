It's official, autumn is here. The sun may be gone but we do have one bright thing to get us through: brunch. And we don't even have to change out of our PJs to enjoy it.
Chef Reem Kassis' new book The Palestinian Table is all about bringing warmth to your kitchen and forgetting the grey outside. These easy-to-follow recipes from her extended Middle Eastern family are perfect for everything from an indulgent brekkie for one to a feast for all your loved ones to enjoy.
Chilly mornings and dark evenings can be kinda depressing but throw off your duvet, heat up the oven and spread some cheer with Kassis' delicious brunch recipes, ahead.