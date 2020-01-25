Lush’s New Koala Soap Raises Money For Bushfire-Affected Wildlife

Lush has created a new koala-shaped soap to raise money for wildlife affected by the devastating Australian bushfires.
All profits from the soap will go to Lush's own Bush Animal Fund, which will offer financial support to grassroots groups rescuing animals from the fires and working long-term to restore their habitats.
Around 25 million acres of bush, forest and parkland across Australia have been ravaged by in the fires – stoked by record-breaking temperatures and months of extreme drought. As of this week, more than 60 fires were still burning in the south-eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria.
It's been estimated that a billion animals might have been killed in the fires, including up to 30% of the nation's 80,000 koalas.
Lush's koala-shaped eucalyptus and lemongrass soap is available in store and online now priced at £5. The brand says it intends to sell 50,000 of the limited edition item.
Lush's Ethics Director, Hilary Jones, said the brand decided to create its koala-shaped 'All the Wild Things Are' soap following "a call from customers and staff' asking them to support the relief efforts in some way.
"We can only imagine the horror faced out in the bush by those who are going out searching for animal survivors amongst the estimated billion creatures killed so far in the fires," Jones said.
"In recognition of the overwhelming task faced by this informal 'animal’s emergency service' we will be immediately launching a limited edition soap, All The Wild Things, with the proceeds going to animal rescue groups providing first aid, rehabilitation and habitat restoration."
Lush join celebrities including Serena Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Nicole Kidman in making donations to the relief efforts, which economists have predicted could cost as much as £75 billion.
A number of fashion brands, many of which have roots in Australia, are also donating a portion of their profits to the relief efforts.
