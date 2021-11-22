I Tried Lower LVL Lashes & I’ll Never Look Tired Again

My top lashes are now perfectly separated and curled, which is something I can never quite nail with a mascara, and adding the lower LVL lash lift has made my whole face look more awake. The lashes appear more fanned out and the treatment has given them a small lift away from the skin — another result I could never achieve with mascara. I'm pretty low maintenance with my makeup anyway so it's great to be able to walk out of the door with minimal makeup and wearing no mascara whatsoever. Anything that promises to make me look more bright-eyed and awake during the dark and gloomy mornings gets my vote, too.