The Results Of Our Greasy Food Lipstick Test Will Surprise You

"I love lipstick, but the feeling isn't always mutual. There are few formulas that last all day without a pencil or primer, but I've yet to find 'the one.' With that in mind, I was skeptical that L'Oreal's Infallible Paint would stay on as I ripped into that big, messy cheeseburger. Surprisingly, the lipstick applied easily and felt comfortable throughout the entire experiment (anyone who loves mattes knows how drying they can be). I love how smooth and creamy the rusty brown shade looked on me. Once I finished my lunch, the lip was almost totally still there. It had noticeably faded a little, but still looked decent enough, like sheerer version of the original shade. I wouldn't choose this lip for a date, but would pack it in my clutch for a night out where I know I could do a quick touch up."