The Results Of Our Greasy Food Lipstick Test Will Surprise You

Spin class-proof mascara. Makeout-approved lipsticks. Foundations that last 24 hours. What's next, highlighter that'll see you through a zombie apocalypse?! You've probably seen versions of these products before — the ones that allege transfer-proof formulas, smudge-proof finishes, and hours upon hours of wear. They've made their way into dozens of beauty lines over the years, but, for every one we've tried that actually delivers on its claims, dozens don't pass the test.
That's why we put two top-rated, long-wearing drugstore liquid lipsticks through the wringer, all in an attempt to answer one question: Do these lipsticks really last? Of course, we're not just going to simply wear these for a couple hours and call it a day. Instead, we tested these lipsticks against a long-wear formula's worst nightmare: greasy food.
We asked four Refinery29 staff members to try on Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick or L'Oréal's Infallible Paint Liquid Lipstick. Then, we asked them to chow down on their greasy food of choice. Think: A bowl of ramen, two crunchy tacos, a cheeseburger, and of course, a slice of pizza. Warning: Things got a little messy.
Curious to see if they passed the test? Our testers detailed their experiences below.
Tori Piskin, Junior Video Editor
"I don't usually wear lipstick, especially lipstick that's such a dark colour like this one. But after this experiment, I wore it out on two different occasions and got so many compliments! After I ate the taco, I felt like I needed to wipe my mouth, but when I did, nothing came off my lips. I thought the lipstick was going to end up on my teeth, but I was so surprised when it didn't move. In fact, I went out right after shooting this video and had dinner with friends and it still looked good at the end of the night."
Rachel Chen, YouTube Content Strategeist
"I don't wear lipstick often because my lips get really dry and so it can look really chalky. This lipstick is pretty comfortable and definitely withstood this long-wear test — even through eating pizza! I thought the colours were beautiful and really pigmented. The only downside is that the lipstick felt a bit dry after an hour and it wasn't the easiest to take off at the end of the day. Overall I think if you love wearing lipstick and can layer a lip balm underneath, this would be a great one to reach for."
Ray Lowe, Fashion Market Writer
"I'm so glad I tested one of the foods I eat the most: ramen! I actually don't wear lipstick often, especially when I eat something like noodles. This lipstick had great colour payoff, but it was a little bit heavy on my lips. It wasn't uncomfortable, though, and had good staying powder. Sadly, it didn't last through the ramen — but what lipstick does? The outer edges stayed on through all the slurping, but the lipstick wore off at the centre of my lips. Even though I don't really love lipstick, this one really opened me up to the idea that I can wear purple-toned lipstick instead of the orangey ones I usually wear. Next time I wear this, I'll definitely prep my lips with some sort of lip balm underneath for extra moisture."
Khalea Underwood, Beauty Writer
"I love lipstick, but the feeling isn't always mutual. There are few formulas that last all day without a pencil or primer, but I've yet to find 'the one.' With that in mind, I was skeptical that L'Oreal's Infallible Paint would stay on as I ripped into that big, messy cheeseburger. Surprisingly, the lipstick applied easily and felt comfortable throughout the entire experiment (anyone who loves mattes knows how drying they can be). I love how smooth and creamy the rusty brown shade looked on me. Once I finished my lunch, the lip was almost totally still there. It had noticeably faded a little, but still looked decent enough, like sheerer version of the original shade. I wouldn't choose this lip for a date, but would pack it in my clutch for a night out where I know I could do a quick touch up."
