They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, but anyone that's ever been in a long-term relationship knows it's tough. From the loneliness to the financial strain, distance causes many couples to call it quits — and some won't even attempt it.
The study, from Queens University, researchers found that young, unmarried people in long-distance relationships do not report lower relationship quality than those in geographically close relationships. According to psychologist Emma Dargie, who led the study, couples who live far apart often "report better functioning in a number of areas."
The study featured 474 females and 243 males in long-distance relationships, and 314 females and 111 males who lived near their significant others.
Among people in long-distance relationships, "The further apart the couple was, the better they were doing with respect to satisfaction, intimacy, and communication," said Dargie.
So, what are the benefits long-distance couples report?